Image credit: Instagram

Elli never feared being stereotyped

Elli's last Bollywood outing was Malang. Last year she was seen in the dance number Har Funn Maula with Aamir Khan in the film Koi Jaane Na. While Elli has mostly appeared in a glam avatar, she has never feared being stereotyped in the film industry, although people often tell her to beware of this aspect.