Malayalam cinema’s future is bright? 2026 promises BIGGER stories and BOLDER experiments

Malayalam cinema in 2025 The year 2026 is beginning with hope and renewed enthusiasm for Malayalam cinema. The past year, 2025, was a mixed bag, with the industry delivering both compelling stories and witnessing increased competition in terms of big budgets and box office figures. Nevertheless, grounded, realistic narratives remained a hallmark of Malayalam cinema.

Malayalam cinema 2026 preview In 2026, the industry appears to be moving towards even bigger experiments and new collaborations. While the scale of production is increasing along with the content, filmmakers are ensuring that the soul of the story remains intact. This balance could be the greatest strength of the coming year.

Mohanlal and Mammootty's big projects in 2026 Mohanlal and Mammootty, the Big Ms, are once again at the center of attention. Both are appearing in several major films in 2026 and will be seen together in the film Patriot after a long gap. This film is already being counted among the most anticipated films of the year.

Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 Mohanlal will start the year with Drishyam 3, which is generating tremendous anticipation across the country. Mammootty, meanwhile, is ready with his diverse and challenging roles. Both actors are once again set to prove that age has no bearing on their acting prowess.

Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Tovino Thomas' upcoming films in 2026 Stars like Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Tovino Thomas are also set to make a significant impact in 2026. Dulquer Salmaan with I’m Game, Prithviraj Sukumaran with Daayra, and Tovino Thomas with Pallichattambi. These actors are active in both Malayalam and pan-India films, further expanding the industry's reach.

Malayalam star who will be back in the spotlight in 2026 This year is also crucial for actors like Fahadh Faasil, Nivin Pauly, and Asif Ali. For some, it's an opportunity for a strong comeback, while others will be presenting their biggest films to date. Among the new stars, Naslen's name is rapidly rising.

