Image credit: Google

Mandana Karimi-Gaurav Gupta

They say marriages are made in heaven. While that might be true, there are some marriages that don't last long. Even in the world of celebrities we have seen marriages falling apart. From Karan Singh Grover-Shraddha Nigam to Mandana Karimi-Gaurav Gupta, here’s a look at a few of them. In this pic, we have Mandana Karimi and Gaurav Gupta. They got married in 2017 and after a few months, and after a few months realised it wasn’t good. They got separated for four years and got divorced in 2021.