Raj Kaushal's happy moments with family

Mandira Bedi's husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, passed away on Wednesday morning. Kaushal reportedly succumbed to a heart attack. Kaushal's funeral in Bandra on Wednesday morning was attended by his friends from the industry including Huma Qureshi, Apurva Agnihotri, Samir Soni and Ashish Chaudhary among others. While celebrities mourn his unfortunate demise, let's take a look at Kaushal's happy moments with his wife Mandira, and children Veer and Tara.