Image credit: Google

Ponniyin Selvan – One of the biggest multi-starrers in the Tamil film industry

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most awaited films of the year. Ratnam is known for creating magic on the big screen, and today, on the filmmaker’s 66th birthday, let’s looks at the list of 5 interesting things about his next directorial that will make you Super Excited for the film. One of the reasons has to be the star cast. The movie stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha and Jayaram in the lead roles. Now that’s an amazing ensemble cast!