Abhishek Malhan hospitalised

Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended two days back. Elvish Yadav won the show. He became the first wild card contestant to have won. Abhishek Malhan emerged as the first runner up of the show. Abhishek was hospital just few hours before the finale. He arrived for the finale from the hospital. Post the show ended. Abhishek was again taken to the hospital. He also shared his health update from the hospital post the show.