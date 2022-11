Tejasswi Prakash is all set for the debut of her Marathi film Mann Kasturi Re

Tejasswi Prakash is all set for the debut of her Marathi film Mann Kasturi Re and look who came to support her. Karan Kundrra along with his father attended the premiere of her film which only shows how supportive the entire family is towards her work and passion. Who doesn't need a family like this one?