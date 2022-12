Rhiti Tiwari looks stunning

Manoj and his first wife Rani are proud parents of daughter Rhiti Tiwari who is a diva in herself. After the divorce, Rhiti stays with her father. Manoj and his second wife Surbhi are parents to two daughters. Also Read - Latest entertainment news: Vikram Gokhale is still alive; Sushant Singh Rajput ex-manager Disha Salian's death is accidental and more