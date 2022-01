Mansi Srivastava – Kapil Tejwani wedding: Ishqbaaaz gang has a grand reunion making us miss Shivaay Singh Oberoi aka Nakuul Mehta

Mansi Srivastava and Kapil Tejwani are now man and wife. The two starry events were the sangeet and main nuptials. Mansi Srivastava who played Bhavya on Ishqbaaaz made sure that the whole gang of Gul Khan’s iconic show was present. Ishqbaaaz is an emotion and we were thrilled to see them together under one roof. Mansi Srivastava looked radiant in a red lehenga with Rajput style jewellery. She went for in-vogue double dupatta look with statement pieces like a maatha patti. The only downer was that Nakuul Mehta was missing. If Shivaay Singh Oberoi was there, the frame would have been picture perfect. Take a look at the clicks…