Mardaani 3: Who is Mallika Prasad? Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy to face HEATED battle with the RUTHLESS villain

All about Mardaani 3: Rani Mukherji’s character and story
The trailer of Rani Mukerji's much-awaited film Mardaani 3 is finally out. Rani Mukerji will be seen playing the role of Mumbai Police cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the film. According to the trailer, girls of a certain age are being targeted. This case is said to be more dangerous than begging mafia or human trafficking. Rani Mukerji's character tries to find these missing children and put an end to this big crime. But this time, she has a very powerful and dangerous villain in front of her, whose name is Amma.