Mardaani 3: Who is Mallika Prasad? Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy to face HEATED battle with the RUTHLESS villain

All about Mardaani 3: Rani Mukherji’s character and story The trailer of Rani Mukerji's much-awaited film Mardaani 3 is finally out. Rani Mukerji will be seen playing the role of Mumbai Police cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the film. According to the trailer, girls of a certain age are being targeted. This case is said to be more dangerous than begging mafia or human trafficking. Rani Mukerji's character tries to find these missing children and put an end to this big crime. But this time, she has a very powerful and dangerous villain in front of her, whose name is Amma.

Who is playing the villain in Mardaani 3? Actress Mallika Prasad is playing the role of the villain Amma in this film. In the trailer, her look and style are shown as very scary. She is the mastermind of the crimes and is running the entire gang. Her presence in the trailer looks very impressive, which makes it clear that this time, Rani Mukerji will face an extremely strong enemy.

Who is Mallika Prasad? Mallika Prasad is a well-known artist. Though she may be a little new to the Hindi audience, but is making waves with her performances. She was born in Bangalore. She holds a master's degree in Performance Making from Goldsmiths College, London. Later, she completed her graduation in acting from the National School of Drama. She has good experience in both theatre and film.

All about Mallika Prasad’s career Mallika Prasad started her film career in the year 1999 with the film Kanooru Heggadithi. In 2001, she played the lead role in Guptagamini. She is a well-known name in the Kannada film industry. Her performances in films like Mussanjaya Katha Prasanga, Garva, and Magha Mayuri have been widely appreciated.

What are the films of Mardaani 3’s villain, Mallika Prasad? Mallika has also worked in many web series and Hindi films. She was last seen in Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma-starrer The Killer Soup. She has also acted in Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. She is also a director, and her short film For My Ela has won awards at several international film festivals.

All about Mardaani 3 Mardaani 3 is directed by Abhiraj Minawala. This is the third film in the series. The film stars Rani Mukerji, Jankee Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in pivotal roles. The film is written by Aayush Gupta, Deepak Kingrani, and Baljit Singh Marwah.

