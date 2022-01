Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Provoked

One of the burning topics in the country is the marital rape law. Activists are fighting for women who have been subjected to non-consensual sex in a marriage. But many feel that false cases against men will rise as the situation can be ambiguous. There is a huge debate amongst political parties for the same. Bollywood has made a few films on the subject. One of the most noted ones in Provoked. It was directed by Jag Mundhra and starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Kiranjit Ahluwalia. In the movie, she is sentenced to imprisonment after she sets her husband (played by Naveen Andrews) on fire. The film released in 2006. Take a look at some other movies on the same…