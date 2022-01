Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter

Shivangi Khedkar-Sai Ketan Rao starrer Mashhoor Banegi winning hearts

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali duo Pallavi and Raghav Rao have come together for a music video. Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao's fans have been waiting to see them together and their wait has been super successful. Shivangi and Sai Ketan's music video Mashhoor Banegi is out and is winning hearts. The mellifluous vocals of Prateek Gandhi have perfectly captured Sai and Shivangi's chemistry. The music video tells the tale of two lovebirds. There have been some amazing SaiShi moments that made us miss Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. Shivangi and Sai had been amazing in the show as Pallavi and Raghav. They share effortless chemistry and it can be seen in these snaps.