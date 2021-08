Slumdog Millionaire

The role of quiz show host played by Anil Kapoor in Slumdog Millionaire was earlier offered to Shah Rukh Khan. The actor rejected the role and revealing the reason behind this, he said in an interview, “I didn’t do it because the host is a little bit of a cheat, and he was a little mean, and I’d already done the show so I felt if I do it people will feel I do the same thing.”