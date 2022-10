The Legend of Maula Jatt beats RRR in UK

We are back with all the top box office updates. The big news is that Fawad Khan's The Legend of Maula Jatt has beaten RRR at the UK box office. The news was shared by the social media page of The Legend Of Maula Jatt. The note read, 'The Legend of Maula Jatt beats the highest grossing Indian movie of 2022, RRR’s lifetime business in just 17 days in UK.' Here's looking at other big films and how they did at the box office.