Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's concert in Mumbai

Rapper MC Stan is currently among the most talked-about celebrity. He won the trophy of Bigg Boss 16 and has become a favourite of all. Soon after Salman Khan's show ended, the Basti Ka Hasti embarked on his all India tour. His concert has now reached Mumbai. Today, he performed live for the Mumbai audience and as expected his Bigg Boss 16 mandali was there to cheer for him. Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare and others attended the concert. Take a look at their pictures here.