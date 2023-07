Meena Kumari's iconic acting career

Meena Kumari - a name that will never be forgotten. The Tragedy Queen of Bollywood, Meena Kumari, was one of the most prolific stars in the history of Indian cinema. She is still remembered for the iconic roles that she has played and the dramatic life that she lived. Now a biopic on her is on the way with Kriti Sanon playing the lead. As the news hits headlines, here are the reasons why Meena Kumari Biopic should definitely be made. First, Meena Kumari was one of Indian cinema's most talented actresses, with an extensive filmography spanning over three decades.