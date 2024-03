Meera Chopra to marry Rakshit Kejriwal on March 12, 2024

Meera Chopra is going to get hitched to Rakshit Kejriwal on March 12. The wedding will happen at the sprawling Buena Vista Luxury Garden Spa Resort in Jaipur. Meera Chopra. The guests will be housed at the resort for a two-day destination wedding.