Meet Aviva Baig: TOP 10 photos of Raihan Vadra’s rumoured partner making waves on social media

Who is Aviva Baig?
Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, proposed to Aviva Baig on December 29. After the approval of both families, they are set to get engaged tomorrow.
Aviva Baig, who is set to be the daughter-in-law of the Gandhi-Vadra family and wife of Raihan Vadra, has a very attractive social media feed. Her Instagram photos have been going viral.
Aviva and her family live in Delhi. Her father, Imran Baig, is a businessman and her mother, Nandita Baig, is an interior designer.
Aviva completed her early schooling at Delhi’s Modern School. She also gained a degree in Media Communication and Journalism from OP Jindal Global University.
She is an interior designer like her mother, Nandita Baig. Apart from interior designing, she is also a photographer and producer.
She has shown her art in several exhibitions, such as You Miss This (India Art Fair, 2023) and The Illusory World (2019). She also wants to raise awareness about social issues and bring positive change in society through photography.
As per the report, the couple have been dating for the past seven years. On December 29, Aviva said yes to Raihan’s proposal and they got the approval of their parents.
As per reports, Aviva and Raihan are set to get engaged in Ranthambore in Rajasthan on December 31. The wedding is likely to happen in a few months.
Aviva keeps sharing interesting pictures on Instagram and flaunting her glamorous side as well. Her pictures are now going viral on social media.
She looks no less than a Bollywood diva and absolutely stuns in her different avatars. Her pictures are proof of her glamorous side.
She celebrates her birthday in May. In 2025, Aviva celebrated her 25th birthday.
