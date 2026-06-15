Meet Isabel Haugseng Johansen: Erling Haaland's childhood friend turned life partner

A turning point in the couple's life was when...

The couple's first child, a son, was born in late 2024, which was the biggest development in their story. There was a noticeable change at that point: this is now a young family rather than just a long-term romance. They currently reside in England, where Haaland's profession is still ongoing, and they have established a quiet home life free from continual attention, though it is obviously hard to escape it entirely. Isabel finds games, celebrity events, and similar activities to be rather glamorous. Furthermore, the striker's substantial salary has enabled him to purchase a family-friendly house, demonstrating that stability is a top concern.