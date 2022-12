Image credit: Instagram

Anant Ambani gets engaged to Radhika Merchant

Neeta Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant today. The roka ceremony was conducted today at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan. Ambani and Merchant's friends and family members were present at the do. Since the morning Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are trending big time in the news section. Let's check out the youngest Bahu of Ambani and know a few facts about the gorgeous young lady.