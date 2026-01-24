Who is Vidnyan Mane? Actor had alleged Palaash Muchhal…, he is childhood friend of…

Who is Vidnyan Mane?
Vidnyan is an actor and producer who primarily works in the Marathi film industry. Apart from being in the film industry, he is also a politician.
Vidnyan Mane has recently made big claims about Palaash Muchhal. Here is everything to know about the actor.
He contested in the Maharashtra Assembly elections from the Miraj constituency in 2024. He was part of VBA (Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi).
Vidnyan has 183k followers on Instagram. His bio on the social media platform reads, “Producer l Actor - Marathi Film Industry Gourmet, Hodophilic, Socialist Sports Enthusiasts for Cricket, Chess & Badminton.”
Mane made cheating allegations against Palaash Muchhal. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Vidnyan said, “I was at the wedding celebrations (November, 23, 2025) when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha, he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers. The entire family is chindi chor. I thought he’d get married and settle in Sangli, but it has completely backfired on me.”
Palaash reacted to Mane’s post on Instagram story and said, “In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect. They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation.”
Mane, during his recent interview, claimed that he is Smriti Mandhana’s childhood friend. He was introduced to Palaash through the Mandhana family.
In his Hindustan Times interview, Vidnyan further claimed that he invested over Rs 40 lakh in an unreleased film, which involves Palaash and his family. However, he was later pressured to invest more money. He added, “When I met his mother (Amita Muchhal) last month, she said the budget to release the movie has now increased to Rs 1.5 crore.”
