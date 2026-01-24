Who is Vidnyan Mane? Actor had alleged Palaash Muchhal…, he is childhood friend of…

1/7





Who is Vidnyan Mane? Vidnyan is an actor and producer who primarily works in the Marathi film industry. Apart from being in the film industry, he is also a politician.

Vidnyan Mane’s political background He contested in the Maharashtra Assembly elections from the Miraj constituency in 2024. He was part of VBA (Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi).

Vidnyan Mane’s social media Vidnyan has 183k followers on Instagram. His bio on the social media platform reads, “Producer l Actor - Marathi Film Industry Gourmet, Hodophilic, Socialist Sports Enthusiasts for Cricket, Chess & Badminton.”

Why Vidnyan Mane is making headlines? Mane made cheating allegations against Palaash Muchhal. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Vidnyan said, “I was at the wedding celebrations (November, 23, 2025) when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha, he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers. The entire family is chindi chor. I thought he’d get married and settle in Sangli, but it has completely backfired on me.”

What did Palaash Muchhal say about Vidnyan Mane’s allegations Palaash reacted to Mane’s post on Instagram story and said, “In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect. They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation.”

What is the link between Vidnyan Mane and Smriti Mandhana? Mane, during his recent interview, claimed that he is Smriti Mandhana’s childhood friend. He was introduced to Palaash through the Mandhana family.

