Dipika Kakar recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim revealed her experience of meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time. The actress said that when she got to know that she has to meet the superstar she was unable to eat. She revealed that going to Mannat was a big moment for her. Dipika said that as they reached Mannat, someone came and said sir wants to meet his co-star. Dipika was so happy to have got referred to as his co-star. She went to meet him upstairs and said that he was very sweet. He leaned towards one side and looked at her.