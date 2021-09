Breaking the Internet

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian have sent social media in a tizzy. The ladies new shoot for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand is all things hot. The women have posed topless and in underwear but people are talking about their chemistry. Their celeb friends are in awe and so are we. The ladies decided to let the lingerie stand out by keeping the makeup to a minimum. We can see a bit of highlighter, kohl and brown lips. Megan Fox’s long hair is looking too good. Her wavy hair that’s till her hips is making her look like a nymphet. Both Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox look in excellent shape. Both maintain a good diet and believe in regular workout. In one of the pics, we can see that Megan and Kourtney are indeed posing very close to one another. Her hand is on Megan’s right hip joint area. Take a closer look…