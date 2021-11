Fan love

SAISHI WON HEARTS has been trending on social media with more than 70K tweets. The show has a very loyal fan base. People could not get enough of the chemistry between Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar. Both of them got recognized as powerful performers. Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar posed together for the paps. They make for such a good-looking pair. Fans are revisiting all the moments of Raghav and Pallavi from the show.