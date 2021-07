Ishqbaaaz

When it comes to pool scenes, the crown belongs to Nakuul Mehta (Shivaay Singh Oberoi) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna) in Ishqbaaaz. The two actors sizzled on screen in the numerous pool scenes that Ishqbaaz fans cherish till date. Fans will remember the first time when SSO caught her hand firmly in the pool. The highlight was when Shivaay tries to tell a dorky Anika that he actually wants them to ‘come closer’.