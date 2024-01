Merry Christmas Screening: Vicky Kaushal kisses Katrina Kaif on the red carpet

Vicky Kaushal was one of the first to come for the screening of Merry Christmas. He was dressed super casually. The hunk kissed Katrina Kaif in front of the paps. We can see how the couple held onto one another. As per reports, Katrina Kaif has done a stellar job in the film.