Cardi B

The Met Gala After Party happened a couple of hours ago. And it was as grand an affair as the Met Gala Red carpet itself. Various Hollywood stars had turned up to the Met Gala After Party. From Cardi B, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and more, Hollywood stars turned up in sleazy, skimpy and ultra-sexy outfits for the bash. Let's check out the pictures from Met Gala After Party. It seems there were multiple after-party parties held. Cardi B hosted one at Boom Boom Boom which was attended by a lot of guests. Cardi B wore a black halter-neck bodycon Versace dress for the evening.