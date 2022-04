Image credit: Instagram

When is Met Gala 2022 happening?

Met Gala is considered to be one of the biggest fashion events of the year and well, it is time to gear up to witness some of the most unique and quirky outfits on the red carpet. Met Gala 2022 is happening and we cannot keep calm. Keeping up with the tradition, the event is happening on the first Sunday of May, i.e., May 2, 2022. Last year, due to the Coronavirus situation, Met Gala 2022 was cancelled in May and it took place in September. But this year the event is back on track. It will take place at New York at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art. As reported by Vogue, Met Gala 2022 will mark the conclusion of the second section of a two-part Costume Institute exhibition.