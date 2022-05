Met Gala 2022 is here!

Met Gala 2022 is keeping the social media abuzz and how! As the celebrities walk the prestigious red carpet and shine over the Met steps, everyone is wondering what exactly happens inside the extravagant affair. There has always been a mystery since it has been an invitee-only gala and not much is revealed by the celebrities too. With the strict rule of no selfies inside the venue, not many deets about the Met Gala get revealed. But for those who really want to know what happens, here is some scoop!