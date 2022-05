Image credit: Instagram

Solange and Jay Z's physical altercation in 2014

In 2014, Solange and Jay Z got into an ugly fight in the elevator at Met Gala that led to Solange kicking Jay Z. The footage was released by TMZ. Later, the family released a statement that read, 'But the most important thing is that our family has worked through it. Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred. They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public. They both have apologized to each other and we have moved forward as a united family,' as reported by INSIDER.