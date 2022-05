Image credit: Twitter

Kim Kardarshian – Pete Davidson at Met Gala 2022

Met Gala is one of the most awaited international events, and Met Gala 2022 took place today. Many international celebs walked the red carpet in their stunning outfits. Kim Kardarshian attended the event with her boyfriend Pete Davidson and love was in the air for them. Kim and Pete’s red carpet appearance was quite romantic. They were holding hands while posing for the shutterbugs and couldn't stop smiling. Well, fans are going gaga over this romantic red carpet appearance of Kim and Pete.