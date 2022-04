Image credit: Instagram

Strict seating arrangement at Met Gala

As per reports, a lot of thought is put into the seating arrangement at the gala. The director of special projects at Vogue, Sylvana Ward Durrett, revealed in a documentary in 2016 that 'A lot of thought goes into who sits next to who, if they sat together last year, if they've sat next to each other at other events, so much goes into it, it's shocking'. She was also quoted saying, 'The whole point of these things is to meet new people, and to be interested in what others are doing. What's the point if you come here to hang out with your husband?'