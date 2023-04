Image credit: Twitter

Met Gala 2023: Apart from Deepika, Priyanka we want THESE Indian beauties on the red carpet

Met Gala is just a couple of days away. It is one of the most talked about red carpet-events in the world of fashion. Various celebrities from Hollywood will be making an appearance on the red carpet and putting their best and craziest yet artistic fashion foot forward. We sure are looking forward to who's gonna wear what at 2023 Met Gala this year. Alia Bhatt is making her debut this time. But amongst the Indian beauties, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have already sizzled on the red carpet of the Met Gala before. While we are looking forward to Alia's debut, we want these gorgeous Indian ladies to walk the red carpet too!