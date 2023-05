Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter

Met Gala 2023: All that's happening about the Indian celebrities

Met Gala 2023 is going to take place in just a couple of hours. And amongst the esteemed celebrity guests to walk the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York are Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra from the Indian film fraternity. The Met Gala announcement and Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra's appearances have left fans excited and eager. They cannot wait to see what the two beauties would wear tonight. We all know that Alia Bhatt is going to wear Prabal Gurung couture. And now, the acclaimed designer has teased with glimpses of outfits. Check out them below: