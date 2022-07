Mika Di Vohti: Prantika Das is the CHOSEN one?

Bengali Model Prantika Das has emerged as a favourite with Mika Singh on the show, Mika Di Vohti. She is from Kolkata, and the two have bonded over Bengali. Mika Singh is also from Bengali. The two sing Bengali songs and their conversations are also fun. It seems Mika Singh loves her bubbly yet mature personality. Prantika Das has worked in the Bengali and Telugu industry. She is quite a pretty gal.