Mika Singh and Rakhi Sawant's kiss

On Mika Singh's birthday, here's looking at his list of controversies. The first and foremost is his kiss with Rakhi Sawant. The singer had created a big controversy when he had kissed Rakhi Sawant on one of his birthdays leaving everyone shocked. The videos had gone viral and how! Rakhi Sawant had accused him and Meet Bros had even created a song called Aye Bhai Tune Pappi Kyun Li on the incident. Letting bygones be bygones, Mika and Rakhi are friends now.