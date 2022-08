Mika Di Vohiti Akanksha Puri's hot pics gets emojis from Mika Singh

Mika Di Vohti winner Akanksha Puri has done a sizzling photoshoot in a black monokini with a feathered cape. The pics have been clicked in a hotel and we can see her take a dip in the pool in that outfit. Mika Singh sent her heart and fire emojis for the shoot. She became the winner of the show much to the annoyance of many who felt it was rigged. It remains to be seen if Akanksha Puri and Mika Singh indeed tie the knot. They are close friends since some years now. It seems he consoled her post her ugly split with Paras Chhabra. Take a look at the pics...