Rasika Dugal on how Mirzapur changed her life

Rasika Dugal in an interview with Rediff said that Mirzapur allowed her to play a different role. She even added that the show helped her showcase her range as an actor and also gave creators a chance to imagine her differently. Rasika said that Mirzapur and her character of Beena Bhabhi helped her to reach a wider audience and be part of something that has a huge following.