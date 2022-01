Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Faadu

The OTT platform is the preferred medium of entertainment during this ‘new normal’ phase and with some of the most acclaimed filmmakers exploring the digital space; there is much to look forward to in 2022. Known for riveting films like Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Panga, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari ventured into the digital space last year co-directing the highly talked about ‘Break Point’. She now makes her solo digital debut with ‘Faadu’ , an unconventional, intense and poetic love story between two different thinking characters.