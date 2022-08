5 underrated bollywood actors who made it big with their OTT performances

We have seen some marvelous performances over the last few years from actors and actresses alike and with content being the king these days, it’s not so often that actors have been able to do justice to their roles. However there are several actors who are underrated but have immense talent! However, thanks to content-driven films and OTT platforms, these stars have received great platform to become a favourite of fans. The list includes stars like Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and more. Take a look.