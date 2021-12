What she won?

The entire country rejoiced after news tricked in on 12th December that Chandigarh's Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021, 21 years after Lara Dutta got the crown and 27 years after Sushmita Sen. Now, in the day and age of social media, what has got people pondering is what Harnaaz Sandhu has won after being crowned the new Miss Universe. Well, we’ve got all the nitty-gritty details right here, and before we proceed, let’s just inform you that it’s a whole lot more than you’d have imagine in your wildest dreams…