Harnaaz Sandhu talks about her weight gain. While speaking to People she said, Physically Inhave kind of grown and got more pounds and increased my weight which I am totally comfortable about it right now but I was bullied for gaining weight. She added how it was uncomfortable and really surprising to see how people have opinions about her weight and it doesn't really matter to her.