Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Miss World 2024: Krystyna Pyszkova wins the pageant

Czech Republic beauty Krystyna Pyszkova has been crowned as the winner of the 71st edition of Miss World. The grand finale took place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre which was launched last year. Krystyna trumped over Lebanon's Yasmina Zaytoun, Lesego Chombo of Botswana and Ache Abrahams of Trinidad and Tabago. Lots of Bollywood and TV stars also graced the red carpet of grand finale of the Miss World 2024 pageant.