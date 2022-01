Theatrical releases post lockdown

A fair share of movies released after theatres reopened post the second lockdown, but not everyone has ventured out to watch them, as the box office collections, barring a couple (read Sooryavanshi and Pushpa), bear witness. Well, slowly but surely they are now making their way onto digital platforms as a part of their pre-release OTT deals. So, without further ado, here are the OTT platforms you can at least catch the talked-about ones like Eternals, Sooryavanshi, Antim, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Pushpa right now, in case you missed out on watching them earlier...