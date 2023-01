Mission Majnu screening: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

A screening of Mission Majnu was held in the suburbs. The movie's lead stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna were there. Kiara Advani came dressed in white top and pants. But the couple did not pose for the paps. Sajid Khan who had gone missing from the party circuit of Bollywood made a return after a long time. He is glowing after his stint on Bigg Boss 16. Take a look at the pics..