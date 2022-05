Image credit: Google

Mohanlal’s most expensive film

Mohanlala is a superstar in the Malayalam film industry. He has been a part of the industry for more than four decades and has featured in many successful movies. The actor’s most expensive film till date is Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The movie, which was a period action drama, was reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs. 85-100 crore. After multiple delays, it released in theatres last year, and became a disaster at the box office.