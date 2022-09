Mohit Malik

It's not just actresses who suffer from horrifying casting couch experiences. Handsome hunks too have been victims of the menace. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, TV actor Mohit Malik shared his casting couch experience. The actor is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 acing some dangerous stunts but his casting couch experience is also nothing short of a horrifying stunt. He revealed that he once suffered casting couch by somebody who offered a big project. He mentioned that the said person tried to do something and he just ran away. Mohit asserted that he could sense the vibe and simply left. Here's a look at other TV actors who spoke about casting couch.