Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actor Mohit Raina walked down the lane with Aditi Sharma on January 1, 2022. There are reports that the two are headed for a split. Yes, you read that right! If reports of TimesofIndia are to be believed then Mohit and Aditi are going through a difficult phase in their relationship. Moreover, Mohit has deleted or archived his wedding pictures. Within no time, fans have speculated that all is not well between the two. A single picture was shared by the couple in June that has not been deleted so far. Mohit and Aditi met each other through common friends and kept their relationship a secret.