Mohit Raina follows the footsteps of Uri: The Surgical Strike colleagues Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar by marrying in hush-hush manner

Mohit Raina fans are in celebratory mode. Indian TV’s fave Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev has found his real life Parvati in a gorgeous lady named Aditi. Yes, he is married. The actor took a leaf out of Yami Gautam – Aditya Dhar and married in a hush-hush manner. He has shared the pics today and sought blessings for the same. The marriage was a Hindu ceremony in what looks like a royal destination. He is looking handsome in a white sherwani while she is wearing a stunning lehenga. We can see the Tarang on Aditi’s head. The dreamy pictures will make your hearts full. We send our congratulations to the lovely couple.