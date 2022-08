Barun Sobti in Asur

Barun Sobti is thriving in the OTT space and how. He started off with Tanhaiyaan but it was Asur in 2020 that made people realise what a fine actor he is. He has shows like Donali, Kohra lined up for Netflix. He was seen in A Cold Mess and The Missing Stone too.